According to reports, Manchester United have ‘decided to sell’ Harry Maguire and would be willing to let him go for a ‘hugely reduced’ price.

Maguire joined Man Utd from Leicester City for around £80m ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

At the start of 2020, the England international was made captain by former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his form has dramatically declined in recent years and has been negatively impacted by Erik ten Hag’s arrival.

The experienced defender dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag as the Dutch head coach preferred Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane during the 2022/23 campaign.

Under Ten Hag, Maguire has been in and out of the team as he’s been unable to hold down a place as a consistent starter, with Ten Hag often preferring other centre-backs.

In recent transfer windows, Maguire has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere and opted to turn down a move to Premier League rivals West Ham.

Man Utd’s summer transfer business could have seen Maguire drop in the pecking order as they signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, Yoro has missed the start of this campaign after suffering a knee injury in pre-season, while De Ligt has struggled and dropped out of Ten Hag’s starting XI before the international break.

Maguire started alongside Jonny Evans against Aston Villa last weekend, but he was forced off with a muscle injury and will be out of action for a few weeks.

The 31-year-old’s future remains in doubt and a report from The Daily Star claims Maguire is ‘set to be sold’ at a ‘huge loss’ as Ten Hag has ‘decided’ that he’s ‘surplus to requirements’.

Maguire’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this season, but Man Utd have the option to extend his deal until 2026.

The report claims his ‘starting’ price for Maguire has been set at just £10m.