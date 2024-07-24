According to reports, staff at Manchester United are ‘annoyed’ and ‘morale is at a new low’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to make mass ‘redundancies’.

INEOS chief Ratcliffe completed his takeover of Man Utd at the start of this year. He has become a minority stakeholder by purchasing a 27.7% stake but has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has been working tirelessly behind the scenes in recent months to get Man Utd back on track. Chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox and sporting director Dan Ashworth have been recruited as the British billionaire has overhauled their recruitment model.

The Red Devils have also been active in the transfer market, with around £90m spent to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd are also looking to offload several unwanted talents to raise funds for further signings, with a Chelsea player identified as an alternative to Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Ratcliffe is also looking to raise funds by making mass redundancies at Old Trafford as hundreds of staff members are at risk of losing their jobs.

Man Utd staff ‘angry’…

Last month, it emerged that Ratcliffe had given some Man Utd staff members ‘one week’ to decide whether to take voluntary redundancy. He was subsequently labelled “petty and pathetic” for making this decision.

A new report from The Times claims ‘hundreds of United staff have been told that their jobs are at risk as INEOS pushes ahead with its plans to slash the workforce at Old Trafford’.

‘Morale’ at Old Trafford is said to be ‘at a new low’, with ‘some long-serving administrative staff are annoyed that they are now being placed under threat of redundancy when the club have wasted millions of pounds in recent years on poor signings’.

Explaining how this process has played out, the report explains.

‘On the day before United embarked on a money-spinning tour to the United States, individual meetings were held with staff on Tuesday. ‘They were told that they are at risk of redundancy — casting a cloud over the club, with morale at a new low. ‘Soon after buying a 27.7 per cent stake in United in February, the Ineos chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, tasked Interpath Advisory — a consultancy firm that specialises in restructuring big companies — with investigating the club’s spending across all departments. It concluded that United were wasteful in several areas and advised cuts to the 1,144-strong workforce. ‘The club plan to make 250 of their staff redundant but even more were told on Tuesday that their jobs were under threat because it is not expected that everyone will take voluntary redundancy.’

