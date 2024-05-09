Man Utd chief Ratcliffe should ‘drive Ten Hag to Germany’ as cost of sacking manager revealed

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should drive Erik ten Hag to Germany amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, according to Richard Keys.

The Red Devils have been in poor form in recent weeks with their embarrassing 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace over the weekend seeing them stay in eighth position in the Premier League.

Man Utd could see some major changes in the summer with Ratcliffe completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

There have been calls from former players and pundits to sack Ten Hag following a poor campaign with reports claiming it is now ‘increasingly likely’ that he will lose his job at the end of the season.

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel appear to be towards the top of potential options to replace Ten Hag, while the Dutchman is also reportedly in demand.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are understood to have Ten Hag on their list of targets to replace Tuchel, who couldn’t guide the Bavarians past Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night,

And beIN Sports presenter Keys insists that he’d be “driving him [Ten Hag] to Germany” if he was Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe.

Keys wrote in his blog: “Do Bayern Munich really want Erik ten Hag? If I was Jim Ratcliffe I’d be driving him to Germany myself. Today.

“I was interested to read Ten Hag revealing at the weekend that United had indeed tried to sign Harry Kane last summer. They failed. Why? We don’t really know, but they did sign Rasmus Hojlund. That deal was negotiated by Kees Vos, co-founder of the Dutch agency SEG, which also represents ten Hag. Vos also acted for United in the deal.

“Andre Onana’s deal was also negotiated by SEG – so too was Sofyan Amrabat’s. All a happy co-incidence I’m sure. Kane has his own representatives.”

How much will it cost to sack Erik ten Hag?

With Ten Hag having a contract until 2025, Football Insider has claimed that ‘sacking the 54-year-old would cost upwards of £10million in compensation to Ten Hag and his backroom staff.’

The report added: