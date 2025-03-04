According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘exploring’ another cut as one of Manchester United’s ‘lease agreements’ has been ‘deemed too expensive’.

Ratcliffe completed his takeover of Man Utd at the start of 2024, purchasing a minority stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn. He initially purchased a 28% stake but has since upped his share to around 29% with a further investment of £79m.

The INEOS chief is only a co-owner of Man Utd, but he took control of Old Trafford’s football operations after his first deal with the Glazer family was struck.

This was initially met with immense positivity, but Ratcliffe has swiftly become a hated figure at Man Utd as he’s sanctioned a brutal cost-cutting programme to raise funds.

Man Utd are second in our five-year Premier League net spend table and Ratcliffe needed to cut costs after inheriting a mess.

Some of Ratcliffe’s cuts have been necessary, but others have been more harsh as he’s hiked ticket prices, sanctioned mass redundancies, axed Christmas benefits and payments to club legends and limited lunches for staff.

Now, a report from The Guardian claims Man Utd ‘may terminate the lease for their London offices to save money’.

Ratcliffe is ‘exploring’ this move as the current lease in Kensington has been ‘deemed too large and too expensive’.

Man Utd’s current lease in Kensington is due to last for ten years, but INEOS have ‘proposed’ an ‘early termination’ on this ‘agreement’.

The report has also broken down the current ‘most likely course of action’.