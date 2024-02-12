Michael Olise has been linked with moves to Man Utd and Liverpool.

According to reports, INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has “endorsed” Manchester United moving for Arsenal and Liverpool target Michael Olise.

Ratcliffe’s takeover of Man Utd is on the brink of being ratified by the Premier League. He is purchasing a 25% stake in the club for around £1.25bn.

United‘s new co-owner is only becoming a minority stakeholder but he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford right away.

Changes are already being made behind the scenes as Omar Berrada has been brought in from Man City to become Man Utd’s new chief executive.

One of Ratcliffe’s priorities ahead of the summer will be to overhaul United’s recruitment model and it’s been claimed that Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite have been picked out as the Brit’s first two summer targets.

Olise came close to joining Chelsea in the summer but he ended up penning a new Crystal Palace contract. An exit is still expected in the summer as it is understood that his new deal includes a £60m release clause and he has recently been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been impacted by his hamstring issues this season but he has six goals and three assists in his 11 Premier League outings.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now indicated that Ratcliffe has “endorsed” a move for Olise and the Crystal Palace standout is “tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

“Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Manchester United’s old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well.

“All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January – even though nothing materialised – and also any window planning for the summer.

“There is continuity between Manchester United’s current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer.”

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison recently argued that Olise is “way better” than Man Utd winger Antony.

“Listen, he is a superstar. The kid can be what he wants to be. Any of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace’s door,” Morrison said on Sky Sports.

“He would give Man United goals and assists, he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He’s going to be top, top. I speak to [Crystal Palace sporting director] Dougie Freedman about him a lot.

“It would cost big, big money to sign Olise – at least £60 to £70m. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt. He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons [between] him and Antony, he is way better than Antony.”