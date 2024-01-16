Man Utd: Ratcliffe eyes £100m England hopeful after latest ‘breach’ sees Everton ‘forced into sale’

Jarrad Branthwaite has impressed in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United want to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and are ready to exploit the Toffees’ need to sell players, according to reports.

Branthwaite has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this team, helping Everton record seven clean sheets, an amount that no other club has bettered in 2023/24.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new central defender and it is no surprise to see the 21-year-old at the top of their list.

Valued at £21.5million by Transfermarkt, it has been reported that Everton want as much as £100m for their young star.

You wouldn’t put it past Man Utd to spend that amount of money on an English starlet and they could certainly do a lot worse, even if we are judging this off of six months of Premier League experience.

Erik ten Hag and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are in an advantageous position, however, with Everton under pressure to sell players.

Sean Dyche’s side – who have already been deducted 10 points this term – and Nottingham Forest are both facing possible points deductions having been charged by the Premier League over an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

And amidst the Toffees’ financial struggles, they ‘face being forced to sell’ Branthwaite in the summer, according to talkSPORT.

The England Under-21 international is ‘wanted by’ Man Utd and Spanish giants Real Madrid, it is claimed.

Rated at £100m, this sale ‘would generate huge profits’ and help deal with the latest ‘breach’.

Ten Hag has sent scouts ‘many times’ this season to watch Branthwaite and they were reportedly in attendance on Sunday to watch Everton’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

Having acquired a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, British billionaire Ratcliffe watched Sunday’s Premier League draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford, sat next to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ratcliffe wants to take control of the footballing side of things at the club and has his sights set on Branthwaite.

A report on Monday claimed that Ratcliffe is planning for a huge summer and wants to complete ‘four huge signings’, including the Everton man.

Also on Ratcliffe’s wishlist are Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Branthwaite’s fine form has put him in the conversation for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

There is a lot of competition in the centre-back position, though it feels like the place in the starting XI next to John Stones is up for grabs.

Fellow Man Utd target and Palace star Marc Guehi is in a strong position to become a regular starter for his country, while Levi Colwill continues to impress for Chelsea.

Harry Maguire – who is currently injured – has been Gareth Southgate’s go-to guy for years and if he is fit, he will probably start next to Stones.

If Branthwaite keeps performing the way he is, he will be in with a great shout of going to this summer’s tournament in Germany.