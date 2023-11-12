Ratcliffe wants to ‘build new-look Man Utd side around one player’ as he rules out stadium plan

Incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to build a new-look Manchester United side around Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

The British billionaire is looking to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers with a deal reportedly set to be ratified at some point over the international break.

Ratcliffe was initially looking to buy a controlling stake in the club but settled for a minority investment when it became clear the Glazers preferred that option.

There have been rumours that his intial investment is the first step to eventually taking over from the Glazers in future with fans growing concerned that the American family will still control the majority of the club.

However, it is understood that Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a smaller percentage of Man Utd but with assurances that he can have control of the footballing department.

Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to make big changes, especially to how Man Utd recuit, and Football Insider claim the 71-year-old is ‘keen to keep Bruno Fernandes at Man United and is planning to build his new-look side around the club captain’.

As reported elsewhere, Ratcliffe is ‘expected to take charge of footballing operations’ with ‘one of his first tasks in the role could be to see off interest from Saudi Arabia’ in Fernandes.

Fernandes, who is often criticised for his body language and moaning, has been brilliant for Man Utd since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 for €80m with the Portugal international contributing 39 goals and 28 assists in 122 Premier League appearances.

And Football Insider adds that Man Utd are ‘desperate’ to avoid ‘sending out the wrong signals’ to Saudi Arabia over a possible move with the Red Devils ‘unlikely to entertain any offers for their captain in January or in 2024’s summer window’.

Fernandes ‘remains happy at Old Trafford as he enters his peak’ and is ‘set to be a key part of the Ratcliffe rebuild, which is expected to begin with modest business in the January transfer window’.

There have been reports claiming Ratcliffe’s deal to buy some of the club also involves an extra pledge of £245m to go towards improvement of the infrastructure at the club, including the stadium.

But the Daily Mail report that Ratcliffe ‘has ruled out the construction of a new stadium’ and instead ‘will consider alternative plans to renovate and expand Old Trafford and improve facilities in and around the famous old ground’.