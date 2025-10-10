Ratcliffe could be ‘forced into’ Amorim sack at Man Utd with new boss to wreak ‘good havoc’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be “forced” to sack Ruben Amorim over results despite his claim that he’s ready to give him three years at the helm.

There were rumours before their match against Sunderland that Amorim could lose his job if Man Utd had been beaten well at Old Trafford before the international break.

However, Amorim made it two wins from three Premier League matches with a 2-0 victory over the Black Cats and held onto his job until at least the Liverpool match at Anfield on October 19.

In an interview this week, Ratcliffe insisted that he intends to give Amorim three years to prove himself at Old Trafford with the Man Utd co-owner looking for consistency over chaos.

Man Utd have collected just 37 points from Amorim’s 34 Premier League matches in charge and Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Ratcliffe will be “forced” into a change if he continues down a similar path.

O’Rourke explained: “Look, it’s a results driven business. And if you’re not getting results, it obviously piles of pressure on Amorim.

“If results don’t improve, performances don’t improve and Man United find themselves well down in the table, it’s going to increase pressure on them and they might be forced into making a change.

“It’s a very huge public backing and support that Ratcliffe has given to Amorim saying he wants to give him three years to prove himself at Man United.

“We know Ratcliffe has said that he wants to give him three years to get things right, prove himself.

“If the results don’t improve in the meantime, the pressure will just grow and grow, and once that happens, you normally do have a change of managers.

“Results will dictate what Ruben Amorim’s future is at Old Trafford.”

Man Utd legend Roy Keane has put forward Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as the perfect fit for the Red Devils if they do sack Amorim.

Keane said on The Overlap: “I’ve said it for years, I’d like Atletico Madrid’s Simeone to go in there. I’d like to see him go there. I know his mate has gone to Arsenal [Andrea Berta, the Gunners’ sporting director who recently left Atletico].

“I think he would just create havoc, but good havoc. He’d rock up to that place. No guarantees, but I’d just like to see his personality, his track record.

“People might think styles of football, [but] they scored five against Real Madrid [winning 5-2] last weekend. He doesn’t like his teams giving up too many goals or chances, but they can play a bit and fight.

“At Liverpool [where Atletico lost 3-2 in the Champions League] a few weeks ago… the team aren’t as great as few years ago, but they still had fighting spirit. He’s on the sideline, he got sent off that night, I’d like a big personality.”

When asked about about how long he’d give Amorim, Keane quipped: “I’d still say give the man a chance, absolutely. Another week.”

