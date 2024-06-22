Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘fuming’ at ‘angry’ Ten Hag as the Red Devils boss lands himself in ‘hot water’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other members of the Old Trafford hierarchy are reportedly ‘fuming’ at Erik ten Hag after he revealed details of their Ibiza summit.

The Red Devils board had a big decision to make on Ten Hag’s future at the end of the season after Man Utd finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

However, an unexpected 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final coupled with a lack of top-class replacements saw Ten Hag keep his job at Old Trafford.

Widespread reports indicated that Man Utd talked to a host of managers about potentially replacing Ten Hag at the end of the season with one story claiming before the FA Cup final that the Dutchman would definitely be sacked regardless of the result against City.

In the end the Man Utd hierarchy decided to keep Ten Hag on at a summit in Ibiza with the Red Devils now looking to give him a new contract and put faith in the former Ajax boss.

But now The Sun claims that Ratcliffe and other club chiefs are ‘fuming’ with Ten Hag for ‘revealing details of their Ibiza summit’ earlier this month.

Ten Hag is in ‘hot water’ after disclosing more information than he should have done in an interview with Dutch TV after club officials ‘turned up on his doorstep’ while he was on holiday.

They ‘informed him they had spoken to other candidates, but that they wanted to keep the Dutchman on’ and the Man Utd boss was ‘understandably angry with how he had been treated and the way in which this message was delivered when he was supposed to be on a relaxing break’.

But The Sun add that Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are now ‘unhappy that what they thought was a private meeting was made public by the manager on Dutch television this week’.

Ratcliffe spoke for the first time earlier this week after deciding to keep Ten Hag on as manager, he said in an interview with Bloomberg: “The coach isn’t the central issue at Manchester United.

“It’s a sports club. It needs to be competitive, it needs a degree of intensity, but with a supportive side to it because you are dealing with players who are relatively young. It hasn’t had that type of environment historically.”

On the summer transfer window, Ratcliffe added: “It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place. I’m not confident that we’ll solve all the problems in the first transfer window.

“Manchester United doesn’t have any players that are valued at €100 million or more.”