Ratcliffe finds it ‘impossible to imagine’ Glazers deal at Man Utd as new investment details emerge

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is set to go through over the international break, according to reports.

The British billionaire is waiting for his potential investment to be ratified with Ratcliffe set to spend in the region of £1.25billion to buy his share of the Premier League club.

In return Ratcliffe’s INEOS group will get significant control over footballing operations with the 71-year-old planning an overhaul of the department.

Man Utd have made a number of mistakes on and off the pitch, but particularly in the transfer market, as Ratcliffe hopes to improve their recruitment.

Ratcliffe will also reportedly invest £245m in additional funds to improve the infrastructure at the club, especially at Old Trafford.

And now BBC Sport insist that Ratcliffe’s ‘deal to become a minority shareholder in Manchester United is expected to be agreed during this month’s international break, possibly as early as next week’.

The report adds more details as the investment gets closer:

‘Sources with a close working knowledge of Ratcliffe have told BBC Sport it was “impossible to imagine” he would agree to being a silent partner. ‘Many, both at United and in close proximity, believe the club will benefit from “a new pair of eyes” looking at how it is run. ‘It is expected Sir Dave Brailsford, the former performance director at British Cycling, will be heavily involved. ‘The precise date for confirmation of the deal is still to be formalised, although BBC Sport has been told it will not be on Monday given that is the date of Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral.’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville thinks the reported £245m investment into Old Trafford will be the “first instalment of some sort of plan” for the stadium.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “What we need to hear is the full proposal and how it is going to work.

“You don’t sit here as a Manchester United fan, wholly impressed by the idea of £245m going in to improve the stadium because we know that Real Madrid and Barcelona are spending a billion to get their stadiums right with a full refit, and we know that other clubs have spent significantly more.

“So, we know that is not actually going to touch the sides properly of a full refurb of Old Trafford but what it is, is a significant amount of money – and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a smart and successful businessman.

“He’s not going to put £245m into something and let it go down the drain, so I suspect it is probably the first instalment of some sort of plan that means that they will phase the refurbishment of the stadium over two or three different seasons. It sounds to me like they will do it in phases.”