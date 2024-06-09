According to reports, Manchester United have been given the ‘green light’ to sign Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri this summer.

One of United’s priorities during last summer’s transfer window was to sign one or two new strikers as they looked to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Head coach Erik ten Hag was keen to sign Harry Kane from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but they were unable to get a deal done as he joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich instead.

With a move for Kane out of the question, the Red Devils switched their focus to signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and they paid an initial fee of around £64m to sign the young forward from the Serie A outfit.

Man Utd’s lack of options in attacking areas meant Ten Hag had to rely on Hojlund overly during his debut season. The 21-year-old enjoyed a purple patch around the New Year as he finished the 2023/24 campaign with 16 goals in 43 appearances.

Hojlund has immense potential and he should eventually come good for Man Utd, but they need competition in the striker department and are expected to sign a new forward this summer.

A new signing would replace Anthony Martial as the Frenchman will leave Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract later this month.

According to reports, Man Utd have turned their attention to 27-year-old Morocco international En-Nesyri as a potential signing.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Mason Greenwood snubs Jose Mourinho reunion after giving green light to transfer

👉 Ten Hag sack? Man Utd owner Ratcliffe ‘speaks to managers’ amid ‘intense’ talks ‘behind the scenes’

👉 Man Utd ‘most interested’ as club feels ‘pressure’ to sell Arsenal-linked wonderkid after contract talks

The Sevilla star shone for the La Liga outfit during the 2023/24 campaign as he scored 20 goals in his 41 appearances across all competitions.

En-Nesyri has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent years and he is a potential low-cost option for clubs this summer as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

According to reports in Spain, Man Utd have been given a ‘green light’ to begin their ‘operation’ to sign En-Nesyri from the La Liga side.

As per the report, Man Utd ‘will present an offer of around 15-20m euros for the Moroccan forward in the coming days’.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has backed up this reprot. He tweeted: #ManUTD are ready to send an offer to #Sevilla for Youssef #EnNesiry.

“The proposal will be around €15/20m. The striker already gave his approval to the possible transfer.”

READ NEXT: Eze leaves after fallout, Mainoo barely plays, Foden the new Rashford – what England squad numbers say

