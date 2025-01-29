Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took control of football operations last year

According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have ‘received the green light’ to push ahead with ‘their plans for a new Old Trafford’.

At the start of 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of footballing matters at Man Utd after he purchased a minority stake in the Premier League giants.

This takeover was welcomed by all quarters at Old Trafford as it nudged the Glazer family closer to the exit door, but Ratcliffe has quickly become a hated figure at Man Utd.

The INEOS chief has sanctioned a massive cost-cutting programme and made numerous unpopular decisions, such as hiking ticket prices and mass redundancies.

Ratcliffe has also overhauled Man Utd’s recruitment team and they are under scrutiny as they have been pretty inactive this month.

The United supremo has also hatched a plan to move away from Old Trafford. He hopes the so-called ‘Wembley of the North’ will be a 100,000-capacity stadium.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd’s ‘Wembley of the North plans have received the green light from the local authority as they have unanimously backed this project’.

It is noted that the Trafford council reckon this move could be ‘transformational’ amid a ‘recommendation from a task force which includes Gary Neville, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and London 2012 supremo Lord Coe’.

Regarding what’s next, the detailed report explains.

‘Officials at Trafford council unequivocally backed the plans, which could see a new 100,000-capacity stadium at the heart of a vast regeneration programme. ‘They will now seek a ‘top class consultant team’ that will be charged with ‘helping to shape a high-profile strategic masterplan for the regeneration of the area’. ‘At a town hall meeting in the shadows of Old Trafford a short debate on the plans – which officials believe will add £7.3bn to the economy and provide more than 90,000 jobs and 15,000 homes – was held before the green light was given in the shape of a verbal vote.’

