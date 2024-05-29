According to reports, a player swap ‘exchange’ has been ‘proposed’ to Manchester United for Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood spent the 2023/24 season on loan in La Liga with Getafe. He grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Greenwood to remain in La Liga?

Charges against the Englishman relating to attempted rape and assault were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service at the start of 2023, but it would be a PR disaster if Man Utd were to sanction his return before next season and he is being linked with several clubs around Europe.

A new update on Greenwood has been provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims his transfer situation is “really open”.

“There’s been fresh speculation about Mason Greenwood as his loan with Getafe comes to an end. One name being mentioned in the media is Borussia Dortmund, but they are focused only on the Champions League final, so there’s nothing yet about new names,” Romano said.

“Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy, England, Germany, Spain… it’s really open. For sure, Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent transfer so I think it will be difficult for Getafe to make it happen to keep the player.”

FC Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs mooted as potential destinations for Greenwood.

Regarding Atletico Madrid’s interest in Greenwood, a report in Spain claims they are ‘preparing’ a swap deal ‘exchange’ involving Joao Felix.

Atletico Madrid paid around £113m to sign Felix from Benfica in 2019 and has failed to live up to expectations with the Spanish giants.

Felix had a loan stint in the Premier League with Chelsea in 2022/23 and spent this season with Barcelona. He has ten goals in his 44 appearances for the Spanish side this season but they are unlikely to sign him permanently.

As per the report, Barcelona ‘do not plan to execute the purchase option for him’ and Atletico Madrid ‘needs to clarify his situation as soon as possible’.

Atletico Madrid are said to be ‘working on a player exchange with Manchester United’, with Felix set to be offered to the Premier League side for Greenwood.

It is suggested that Atletico Madrid ‘want to sign’ Greenwood, ‘but first they must release’ Felix, Alvaro Morata and Angle Correa.

