The Manchester United misers have told their players that they will only be given two free tickets each for their Europa League final, but have eased that disappointment with the promise of a hotdog at Carrington should they beat Tottenham in Bilbao.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos penny-pinchers have been making significant cuts at the club since taking charge of football operations a little over a year ago in a bid to get the club back to where it belongs, via the worst domestic season in the club’s modern history.

Fans have enjoyed a mid-season ticket price rise to endure the horrors at Old Trafford amid the threat of disability budget cuts. And roughly 450 members of staff have been made redundant, while the lucky few who have remained have seen their Christmas bonuses scrapped and hot dinners taken away as an INEOS spy roams the halls of Carrington to create a “growing culture of fear”.

Club staff had to pay for travel to Wembley for the FA Cup final last year, and when top lad lad Bruno Fernandes offered to pay for it out of his own pocket the INEOS chiefs rejected that proposal because they thought ‘it would reflect badly on the regime’, and apparently didn’t think anyone would have an issue with ‘thousands being shelled out on chauffeured cars’ to take them to the very same event.

And it’s now the players who are set to suffer from INEOS’ frugality as the BBC claim the players will be restricted to two free tickets each for next week’s final against Tottenham.

Why, you ask? Well, those guys are only ever thinking of the fans whom they’ve made pay more to attend the sh*t they’ve served up at home this season, with the report claiming ‘United say they are committed to ensuring as many tickets as possible from the club’s official 15,000 allocation go to supporters’.

Course you are, lads. We’re sure it has nothing absolutely nothing to do with you having to pay for the players’ family and friends tickets.

The staff have already been told that they will not be given free tickets, as has previously been the case, because why should they be part of the club’s potential glory? We imagine the ‘viewing party in central Manchester’ will be a hoot anyway.

But not as much fun as the barbecue that’s been promised should Manchester United win the county fair tug-of-war major European trophy.

We hear Diogo Dalot’s got an excellent recipe for a chicken marinade and Matthijs de Ligt is putting together a playlist in the hope Manuel Ugarte can find his wireless speaker in time for what we assume will be a plus-zero affair at Carrington.

Just a couple of dozen extraordinarily wealthy men sitting on camping chairs waiting for the next round of burnt halloumi.