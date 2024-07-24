Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ‘intent’ on signing another centre-back this summer and Manchester United’s interest in Trevoh Chalobah is ‘genuine’.

The Red Devils have been busy during this summer’s transfer window as around £90m has been invested to bring in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Man Utd to sign Chalobah…?

Man Utd could move to sign a centre-midfielder and winger before this summer transfer window closes, but they are also expected to bring in a second new centre-back.

This follows Raphael Varane’s exit upon the expiry of his contract, while Harry Maguire and/or Victor Lindelof could be sold in the coming weeks.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt are thought to be among their main targets, but they have also been linked with Chelsea defender Chalobah.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer as new head coach Enzo Maresca has left the defender out of his squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

According to a report from The Guardian, Chalobah ‘feels he is being forced out of Chelsea against his will and is expected to assess his options before deciding whether to leave’.

‘The former England Under-21 defender is understood to have been left shocked by his exclusion having started training under the new boss Maresca. ‘Chalobah has several admirers in the Premier League and beyond. But he is said to be determined not to rush to sign for the first team that make an offer and will weigh up any opportunities for a permanent move. ‘Chalobah’s camp is believed to be very disappointed with Chelsea’s decision.’

Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have already been mentioned as potential suitors and he will reportedly cost £25-30m.

However, a report from GiveMeSport claims Chalobah is also a ‘target’ of Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team look to sign another centre-back.

