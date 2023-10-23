Ratcliffe investment timeframe revealed as he undertakes Man Utd transfer ‘audit’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has started an ‘audit’ into the recent transfer history at Manchester United as he wants to ensure the same mistakes are not repeated in the future, according to reports.

The British billionaire is closing in on minority stake in the Red Devils after Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim left the race to takeover Man Utd.

Ratcliffe is set to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers with supporters hoping his input can have a positive effect in turning the club around.

Man Utd have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and there has been a lack of a clear vision and direction at Old Trafford ever since.

Many supporters were hoping for a full takeover as they continue to protest the Glazers’ ownership of Man Utd but there have been reports that Ratcliffe is looking ‘to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

That will be welcomed by fans as they hope to see an improved product on the pitch with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reportedly frustrated at ‘a lack of clarity over targets and budgets, limited data and a habit of over-paying for players’ during his time at Old Trafford.

And now ESPN reporter Mark Ogden has revealed that Ratcliffe’s investment will be ‘confirmed within weeks’ and that the INEOS owner has started an ‘audit’ into the club’s transfer dealings.

Ogden wrote:

‘Sources have told ESPN that Ratcliffe, Britain’s second-richest person with a wealth of £29.7bn ($36.09bn) according the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List, is undertaking an audit of United’s transfer business over recent seasons. He wants to ensure that the wasted millions of the past are not repeated when his senior management team assumes responsibility for what happens on the pitch at the Premier League’s most successful, but repeatedly failing club. ‘Ratcliffe’s proposal to buy a 25% stake in United from the Glazer family, the club’s owners since 2005, has yet to be rubber-stamped. However, sources have told ESPN that it is now regarded as a formality and that Ratcliffe’s investment will be confirmed within weeks — in time for the January transfer window.’

Man Utd are next in action when the face FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night, having lost their first three group stage matches, and former Red Devils striker Andy Cole doubts their chances of progressing.

Cole told Betfred: “They need to put their skates on. They’re going to have to play some serious football from now until the end of the Champions League group and basically go unbeaten. If you look at the form they find themselves in now, can you see them going unbeaten in the Champions League? It’s going to be very difficult for them.”