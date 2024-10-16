Ratcliffe told he’s ‘killing’ Man Utd after claims INEOS should all be thrown in a ‘big bag of s***’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told by Richard Keys that he’s “killing” the Red Devils after he stopped payments to Sir Alex Ferguson.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Red Devils had made the decision to end ‘a multi-million pound annual commitment’ to Ferguson in their latest cost-cutting measure.

The Scot won 38 trophies at Man Utd during a managerial reign spanning nearly 27 years, including 13 Premier League titles and two European Cups.

INEOS and Ratcliffe are working to put the club on a more sustainable financial footing and have instigated a number of cost-saving measures, including a redundancy programme which cut 250 jobs from headcount across all departments by the end of August.

And now beIN Sports presenter Keys insists that Ratcliffe is “killing the club” and that their cost-cutting measures are sapping morale from the club.

Keys wrote on X: “Fergie sacked? What small minded thinking. He’s not my favourite but he’s a living legend – the best our game has ever seen. He should be treated with respect by Ratcliffe – not disdain. Man Utd cost cutting? Morale sapping I’d say. Ratcliffe is killing the club.”

Key’s comments on social media came after he claimed in his blog that the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw against Aston Villa before the international break was one of the worst Premier League matches he’d ever seen.

On Man Utd, Keys wrote in his blog last week: “I’m not kidding. I can’t recall watching a worse PL game than Villa v United. It was awful. Coaches are going to have the game done away with if they keep serving up rubbish like we saw at Villa Park.

“Newcastle/City was bad enough for 45 minutes the week before, but the pain went on from start to finish at Villa. At one point I thought I was watching walking football. Dreary doesn’t cover it.

“How many times did Martinez and Onana stand outside their box with a foot on the ball? I know the idea is to invite the press and then work the ball out – but no-one ever pressed.

“Clearly Villa were feeling the effects of their big night against Bayern, but that’s not really an excuse. If they want to mix it with the big boys they’ve got to do better, especially when there’s nothing to beat in front of you.

“United were scared stiff. Putrid again. Ten Hag has excelled beating his own record for their worst ever start. How bad has it got to get before Ratcliffe and the brains trust act?

“Sunny Jim told the BBC’s Dan Roan Friday it wasn’t his call whether Ten Hag stays or goes. That doesn’t wash Jim. Of course it’s your call.

“There’s so much I could say about the shambles at OT, but I’m so tired of it I can’t bring myself to go there again.

“It’s beginning to look as though Sunny Jim’s has done it again though. His foray into football hasn’t worked out at all well so far. If you want to know what I’m referring to watch this. It’s long but a really well researched piece by the award winning journalist Alfie Potts Harmet. Sunny Jim doesn’t come out of it too well.”

Keys isn’t the only one to react badly to the news about Ferguson with Man Utd legend Cantona insisting that ditching the Scot is “totally scandalous”.

Cantona wrote on Instagram: “Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies. Such a lack of respect. It’s totally scandalous. Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever! And I throw them all in a big bag of s***!”