Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyes former Liverpool transfer guru as new Man Utd sporting director
Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering a move to make ex-Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards the new sporting director at Old Trafford, according to reports.
Edwards joined Liverpool from Tottenham where he took up a similar role as head of performance analysis in 2011 before eventually being promoted to technical director.
He held that position for six years before leaving Anfield at the end of the 2021/22 season after a hugely successful spell at the Merseyside outfit.
Edwards received a lot of acclaim for many of the club’s transfer during that period with the 44-year-old understood to have played an influential role in the club signing players such as Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
The former Liverpool man has been linked with a move to Man Utd as the Red Devils weighed up a move to put someone in a similar role at Old Trafford last year.
And his name has appeared again, as Ratcliffe – who is reportedly on the brink of buying a 25 per cent stake in the club in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’ – looks to appoint a new sporting director once he takes over at Old Trafford.
Ratcliffe is looking to ‘oversee player incomings and departures’ when he gains a foothold in the club and part of that process could involve recruiting a new sporting director with the future of Man Utd football director John Murtough potentially up in the air.
And The Athletic outlines Ratcliffe’s intentions to ‘make his own appointments on the football side’ if his investment gets officially approved.
‘Ratcliffe wants control of sporting decisions immediately and is proposing a new structure where INEOS representatives have seats on the board, thus granting definitive influence on such matters. But the exact nature of this arrangement still needs to be worked out.
‘It is anticipated that Ratcliffe would wish to make his own appointments on the football side and plans have been discussed.
‘Paul Mitchell, who has left his role as Monaco’s sporting director and moved back home to Manchester, is thought to be under consideration. Mitchell established his reputation for recruitment work at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig and has a good relationship with senior INEOS figures.
‘Monaco were top of Ligue 1 when he left after what was regarded as a successful transfer window and the building of a new management setup.
‘Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, who enjoyed success in helping build Liverpool’s squad under Jurgen Klopp, have been discussed, but it is unclear if either is open to a Premier League return imminently.
‘United held talks with Dan Ashworth before he took up the position as Newcastle United’s sporting director and any approach would now cost significant money in compensation. There is speculation about what any restructuring would mean for football director John Murtough, with Ratcliffe tending to want his own people in positions of power.’