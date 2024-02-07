Man Utd: Ratcliffe hit with major blow to his exciting ‘Wembley of the North’ plans

Sir David Brailsford (left), Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (right) attend the memorial service for the victims of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Incoming Man Utd stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen a major blow to his plans to part fund a new stadium with government money.

A report emerged on Tuesday that Ratcliffe was planning on a total rebuild of Old Trafford and is keen to make the stadium the ‘Wembley of the North’.

The Daily Telegraph also claimed that his plans ‘could yet seek to lobby the UK Government for funds amid Westminster’s “Levelling Up” pledges’, to the fury of some fans from other clubs.

A source told the newspaper: “He feels the club need an absolute state-of-the-art, knock-it-out-of-the-park, ‘wow’ stadium.

“And we feel there’s a strong argument for the country having a top-class major venue in the North – a Wembley of the North.”

But former sports minister Tracey Crouch MP insists public funds would not be available for such a project after there was no bailout of Bury when they faced financial ruin.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe knew what he was taking on when he bought into Manchester United,” Crouch told City A.M.

“Old Trafford may need upgrading to meet today’s standards, but funding should not come out of the taxpayer’s pocket to benefit the billionaires who own the club – especially as other clubs like Bury have faced ruin, devastating the town around them, with no bailout from the public purse.”

But Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, had a contrasting message in recent weeks, he said: “We are absolutely standing behind the club.

“Whatever it is they want, we will facilitate and we will be there to make sure the club is set up for the future. There is exciting potential.”

Gary Neville has been a critic of the Glazers for the “shameful” state they have left Old Trafford in over recent years.

“The Glazer family have, for years, been warned about a lack of investment in Old Trafford,” Neville said.

“They have overseen a decline for 20 years in which it has gone from being one of the best stadiums in the world to one that can’t even get into the top 10 in the UK and Ireland. This is an all-time low.

“That it is not in the best ten to host a tournament is a joke. There has been no investment. It is a rusty stadium. This is a dereliction of duty. It is shameful.”

Speaking a year ago, he also gave his reaction to a potential full rebuild of Old Trafford, Neville added: “There is a story emerging from Old Trafford that they might rebuild the entire stadium and I have just been asked what I think of it.

“I actually think that it would be the right move.

“I think by the time that they have spent money on Old Trafford, the existing one, then I think you would be better off building a brand new, better, super stadium.

“I do think that Manchester United should always be at the forefront of stadiums. Have the best facilities and they have fallen behind.”