Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s ‘largest offer in history’ for ‘victim’ will be ‘immediately’ accepted after Mbappe ‘agrees’ move

Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappe arrives

Man Utd are set to have a huge £172m offer for Vinicius Junior accepted in the summer if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced on Christmas Eve that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had agreed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazer family, subject to Premier League ratification.

When the deal eventually goes through, with the announcement expected next month, the British billionaire will take control of footballing operations as he looks to make major changes to the way Man Utd recruit.

The Red Devils have faced a lot of criticism for their transfer business over the last decade with very few successful purchases since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013.

Man Utd have been desperately lacking goals this season with Erik ten Hag’s side hitting the back of the net just 24 times in 21 Premier League matches.

Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have all been out of form and there are rumours that Ratcliffe will make new attacking players one of his priorities for the summer transfer window.

It is unlikely that any big moves will take place at Old Trafford this winter with Ratcliffe yet to appoint a new sporting director to help guide the club forward.

A recent report claimed that Ratcliffe had given the green light for Man Utd to launch a £172m bid for Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window with Real Madrid open to allowing him to leave if they get a deal for Kylian Mbappe over the line.

It would be ‘the second most expensive signing in football history’ behind Neymar and would be ‘the largest offer in the history of Manchester United’.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘has decided to sell’ the Brazilian ‘immediately’ if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu this summer.

It is understood that in order to bring Mbappe to Spain, Real Madrid will have to create ‘some victims’ and Los Blancos ‘will sell Vini to make room’ for the France superstar.

And Bild (via Fichajes) claims that Mbappe ‘has made the decision to join Real Madrid when his contract with PSG expires on June 30’ and the Frenchman has ‘set his financial expectations at a staggering salary of 70 million euros per year’.

The La Liga side have ‘established a limit of €35m’ a year and, despite Mbappe agreeing to the move, the ‘difference in salary expectations becomes an obstacle that the Spanish club would not yet be willing to overcome’.