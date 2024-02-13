Man Utd: Ratcliffe adds £60m Arsenal, Liverpool target to summer shopping list after ‘conversations’

Man Utd are ready to join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been in brilliant form for Wolves with two goals and eight assists in 15 Premier League matches.

Reports on Monday indicated that Neto is ‘expected to attract bids in the summer’ due to his form and interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal ‘are long-term admirers of the Portugal international and will be monitoring his situation at Molineux closely’ while Liverpool ‘are also fans of Neto and could enter the race to sign him alongside the Gunners in the summer’.

Wolves will be looking for £50m-60m in order to acccept a bid for Neto this summer with the Premier League side needing to ‘sell some of their key stars’ before buying.

And now the Daily Mail insists that Man Utd are also ready to explore a move for Neto in the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to give Erik ten Hag the tools to take the Red Devils back to the top of the English game.

The Daily Mail claim that Wolves’ Neto ‘has come up in conversations, as well as Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise’ with the latter linked to Old Trafford for months.

Bayern Munich defender Mathijs de Ligt has been linked with Man Utd too with speculation on Monday that his future at the Bundesliga club is now in doubt.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists transfer business at Man Utd will not be decided until Ratcliffe and INEOS have appointed a new director of football.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Matthijs de Ligt remains a player to watch for this summer.

“There have been rumours linking him with Man United but that’s an obvious link to make as he has a good connection with Erik ten Hag going back to their Ajax days, but guys there’s nothing in this so far.

“Man United’s business in the summer transfer market will depend on the new director of football. We are still waiting for an announcement on that, so it’s too early to say or speculate on whether the Red Devils will make a move for De Ligt.

“Arsenal are looking into defenders for the summer it’s true, but their preferred targets are not something that’s been decided upon yet either.

“I think just in general, de Ligt could be one to watch as he’s not so happy with the current situation at Bayern, particularly after Thomas Tuchel left him out of the starting line-up in the defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.”