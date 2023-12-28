Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘obliged’ to sell in 18 months as Glazer ‘drag-along’ and U-turn fee revealed

Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be obliged to sell his shares in Manchester United if the Glazers agree to a full sale of the club after 18 months.

Ratcliffe has reached an agreement to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club for £1.3bn, which will become 29 per cent when his £250m investment into the infrastructure at United in converted into more shares.

It will now take an estimated six to eight weeks for the Premier League to approve Ratcliffe’s investment, and if the Glazers decide to pull the plug on the deal in the meantime they will have to pay Ratcliffe $48m plus an amount not to exceed $18m to cover his expenses within three business days as a termination fee.

Ratcliffe also has the first option to buy if the Glazers, whose stake will be reduced to 49 per cent of the club, are selling more of their shares within a year.

But if the Glazers conclude a full sale of the club in 18 months time, the Ineos boss would be obliged to sell his shares for $33 each, the price he paid for them, in what is known as a ‘drag-along’.

The Telegraph revealed on Wednesday that Man Utd ‘could not sack Erik ten Hag or make a significant signing without consulting Ineos’.

The 71-year-old United fan will receive two seats on the board of the club, which he will delegate to former Juventus CEO Jean-Claude Blanc and the cycling boss Sir Dave Brailsford, and two on the board of the PLC, which will go to Ineos chief financial officer John Reece and Rob Nevin, the chairman of Ineos Sport.

Football Insider claim that Ratcliffe is currently considering whether to expand Old Trafford to hold 90,000 fans or build an entirely new venue, with senior figures believing the process will take up to eight years.

Neither option has been ruled out by Ineos, who have predicted that a brand new stadium would cost around £2bn.

That would mean United could remain at their current home rather than being re-based for two years or more, which would be the case if they opted for the expansion of Old Trafford.

