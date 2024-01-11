Man Utd transfer: Ratcliffe told only way top target signs is if he can ‘leave at any point’

Ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks a good agent would demand that the Red Devils give Michael Olise “the opportunity to leave the club at any point”.

On Christmas Eve, the Red Devils confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had agreed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers, subject to Premier League ratification.

Once that is complete then Ratcliffe and INEOS will take control of the footballing operations at Old Trafford with the British billionaire particularly keen to overhaul the way Man Utd recruit.

The club have been roundly criticised for their poor transfer decisions over the past decade, since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Ratcliffe plans on bringing in a new sporting director – with Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth top of his list – and they have already identified some targets with Olise reportedly towards the top of that list.

The Frenchman contributed two goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last term and has already provided five goals and one assist in just nine Premier League games this season.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the other clubs reportedly interested in Olise and former Man Utd defender Parker reckons Man Utd could have to add “things that has never been written in a contract before” to get a deal over the line.

Parker told SpilXperten: “He would definitely improve Man United, but if he has a good enough agent who worries about him, he would ask the club a lot of questions before such a move.

“He would force some things to be written in the contract, maybe even things that has never been written in a contract before. He would want insurance to make sure his player wouldn’t get stuck in the rocks, which many players has experienced at Man United.

“He would make sure that he had the opportunity to leave the club at any point. The agent has to make sure there is a good path for him and I’m not sure he would get that at Man United.”

Parker added: “I see Michael Olise as a target for any club in the world that wants to win titles. He can play for any team in the world.

“He is so good on that right hand side and he can beat people, even without an extreme pace. I can’t remember having seen anything like that since Chris Waddle.

“But would I want him at Man United? 100%. He is a top, top player.”