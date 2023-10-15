Man Utd bidder Ratcliffe to ‘oversee player incomings and departures’ as Ten Hag stance becomes clear

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will ‘oversee’ transfers if he’s cleared to take a minority stake in the club, according to reports.

It was announced yesterday that Ratcliffe’s fellow bidder Sheikh Jassim had pulled out of the race after being unable to agree a deal to buy 100 per cent of the club from the Glazers.

Fans have protested against the Glazer family since their controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 and last November’s announcement of a strategic review brought hope of change at Man Utd.

The possibility of a full sale was mentioned and Sheikh Jassim became the first bidder to publicly confirm he had made an offer for the Old Trafford giants.

Ratcliffe swiftly followed but the interminable potential takeover process at Man Utd has rumbled on as the demanding Glazer family dragged their heels.

A report in The Times has now claimed that Ratcliffe is set to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’.

The Times added that Ratcliffe has now ‘has convinced the Glazers to sell’ him the club and the Daily Mirror has claimed that Ratcliffe will now look to take charge of transfers.

The report in the Daily Mirror reveals:

‘Sheikh Jassim’s withdrawal means that Ratcliffe is the only remaining bidder 11 months after United were put on the market in November 2022. The INEOS founder and chief executive appears to be wasting no time in his efforts to help bring the glory days back to Old Trafford, having insisted on being in charge of sporting matters should his petrochemical conglomerate become a minority but significant shareholder. ‘Mirror Football understands that Ratcliffe – who’s been the owner of French side Nice and Swiss Super League team FC Lausanne-Sport through INEOS since 2019 and 2017 respectively – will soon oversee player incomings and departures, as well as that of the management, coaching and football staff. ‘Ten Hag’s job is understood to be safe, however, despite the Red Devils suffering their worst start to a season in 34 years. Ratcliffe met the Dutchman and shared a brief exchange while visiting United’s training base, Carrington, in March for detailed negotiations with club officials.’

Man Utd, who face Sheffield United next Saturday, are currently tenth in the Premier League after winning four and losing four of their opening eight matches this term with critics frustrated at their poor summer business.