Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘plans over 100 staff redundancies’ to ‘increase funds’ for Amorim signings

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to make more staff redundant in another brutal cost-cutting mission, according to Mike Keegan.

Ratcliffe has hardly endeared himself to the Man Utd fans his minority takeover was completed. He is not yet on the same level as the Glazer family, at least.

Some of his cost-cutting measures have gone down very poorly, particularly the decision to make hundreds of members of staff at the club redundant.

A report from The Athletic last May revealed details of a ‘mass redundancy’, with it claimed that Ratcliffe gave staff ‘seven days’ to decide whether ‘they want to continue their careers at the club’.

👉 READ MORE: Was appointing Amorim ‘stupidest’ move or relegation plan genius from Ratcliffe?

More people employed by the club are set to lose their job, according to Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan.

It is reported that Ratcliffe is ‘planning on making more than 100 further redundancies’, though ‘no figure has been specified’.

Ratcliffe’s decision comes down to wanting to ‘free up cash’ so Ruben Amorim can splash out in the summer transfer window.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 Man Utd transfer plan pays off as Berrada ‘call’ revealed in encouraging permanent Antony transfer message

👉 New Man Utd signing slammed for choosing ‘toxic’ club over Arsenal as transfer ‘raises eyebrows’

👉 ‘Serious’ Man Utd to ‘reach’ £42m for Barcelona star but Chelsea offer to ‘double’ his wages

When the British billionaire took over last year, Man Utd had 1,112 staff, which was significantly more than any other Premier League club.

It is not just new players Ratcliffe wants to spend money on, but there are plans of a potential 100,000-capacity stadium or to vastly improve Old Trafford.

Somehow, Keegan knows about this before the actual staff, who are set to experience ‘further pain’.

The report states:

Staff are not thought to have been made aware of the latest proposals. The news is expected to be broken to them formally at some point in the near future. No final numbers are thought to have been decided on. All areas of the business have been targeted for potential savings. The aim is to make the business leaner and to ensure all focus is placed on providing Amorim with the funds needed to strengthen. United’s compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) is also at the forefront of thinking.

👉 READ NOW: Man Utd pair among top 10 Premier League players to have racked up most minutes