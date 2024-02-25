Man Utd: Ratcliffe, INEOS ‘decide on priority signing’ as they ‘approach’ ex-Liverpool man

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have set their sights on a new striker this summer as an ‘priority signing’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change after confirmation of Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25 per cent of the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe has now assumed control of footballing operations with the British billionaire looking to overhaul the recruitment department as well as pumping millions into infrastructure at Man Utd.

The Red Devils have been criticised over the last decade, since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013, for a number of failed signings with players flopping after arriving for big money.

Man Utd struggled earlier in the season to score goals but the emergence of Rasmus Hojlund’s scoring touch in the second half of the campaign has seen Erik ten Hag’s side score at least one goal in each of their last ten Premier League matches.

Hojlund, who was absent for their 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday, has scored eight goals in his last eight matches in all competitions.

However, Marcus Rashford was deployed in a central position against the Cottagers with Omari Forson making his first Premier League start in a surprise inclusion, highlighting their lack of depth in the centre-forward role.

And now Football Insider claim that Ratcliffe and INEOS ‘have decided on their priority signing’ with ‘a striker their summer transfer priority’.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘is also keen to bolster his striking options ahead of the 2024-25 campaign’ with the Red Devils ‘threadbare in attack at present’ – but there are doubts whether the Dutchman will still be in charge next season.

Ratcliffe is still building his new recruitment team with Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth expected to join, while the Daily Mirror claims there has also been an approach for former Liverpool director of football Julian Ward.

The Mirror insist: ‘Ratcliffe’s team have also approached former Liverpool director of football Julian Ward about joining Ashworth’s recruitment team.’

Kylian Mbappe would certainly improve Man Utd up front but that’s not going to happen and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed there was never any interest in the France international from the Red Devils.

Romano wrote on his Caught Offside column: “We are at the final stages of the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid story – the player’s mother, his camp, his lawyers are all working on final small important points and then it will be time to sign.

“According to sources close to the situation, Mbappe’s signing-on fee with Real Madrid is going to be more than €100m – it will not be paid in one go, Real Madrid will have the option to pay it as an extra to his salary over the next five years.

“Mbappe’s salary will be in the range of other stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, but for sure the signing fee will be huge, more than €100m. This is one of the final details they are discussing before entering into the signing stage.

“Many English clubs have been linked with Mbappe down the years, including Manchester United, but they were never working on that one. However, next summer Man United will bring in a new striker, the plan looks very clear.

“For now Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing by building a new structure and looking to make key appointments to the board, but a striker is a part of the plan as well.

“Manchester United have not decided who to go for next, but they want one more to come in alongside Rasmus Hojlund. We’ll have to see if it’s a young striker like Mathys Tel or Joshua Zirkzee, or a more experienced player to complement the young Hojlund.

“The new director will be a crucial step for this project, but a striker is likely to be a priority. Internal discussions will take place, and we could have a decision on who they’ll pursue by around April or May.

“On Mason Greenwood, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said that they’ve not decided and they will take time, internal discussions and then decide… that is the reality.

“No decision in February or March, it’s one for the next months with new board and all people at Man United deciding together. This is the answer also from sources close to the player, it’s up to United and they’re not deciding yet.”