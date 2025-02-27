Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to go all out and sign Harry Kane in the summer.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly insisting that the Red Devils go all out to sign former Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer.

The Red Devils are going through a season to forget with Ratcliffe’s decision to replace Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim backfiring so far.

Man Utd scraped past relegation-threatened Ipswich on Wednesday night in a 3-2 win, moving Amorim’s side to 14th position in the Premier League.

Much of the criticism faced by Man Utd players this season has been levelled at their attackers with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee receiving plenty of stick.

Marcus Rashford was also on the end of criticism before completing a loan move to Aston Villa, with only five Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils this season.

Man Utd were keen to bring in a new centre-forward in the January transfer window on the cheap but the right opportunity didn’t materialise for Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

READ: Man Utd fan favourite is ‘an accident waiting to happen’ as more ‘dismal business’ is slammed

And now they are set to make a new forward addition their priority in the summer with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Bayern Munich striker is at the top of their list.

Man Utd are ‘preparing a major market clean-up’ in the summer with Ratcliffe making it ‘his priority to reinforce the forward line with a high-impact signing and has set his sights on Harry Kane’.

Kane is the British billionaire’s ‘big bet to lead the new project at Old Trafford and return the team to the elite of English and European football’.

The report adds:

‘United’s interest is not new. In the past, the club have tried to sign him without success, opting for other alternatives such as Rasmus Højlund. ‘However, with the Dane’s inconsistency and the need for an elite striker, the option of Kane is gaining strength again. In addition, his release clause at Bayern will drop to £54m, making him an attractive opportunity in the market. ‘While Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the English striker, Ratcliffe is determined to do everything he can to make his project revolve around Kane. ‘His potential return to the Premier League is a story to follow in the coming months, and United will do everything they can to secure the services of one of the world’s best goalscorers.’

MORE MAN UTD ON COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd insider claims Amorim is ‘destroying the morale in the dressing room’ after Ipswich win

👉 Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out’ with his ‘attitude’ causing ‘problems in the dressing room’

👉 Fernandes gives bleak assessment of Amorim system at Man Utd: ‘It’s not working’

But former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons the “the perfect tonic” for Arsenal after recent woes in the Premier League would be to sign Kane, who played for north London rivals Tottenham.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Jordan said: “If Arsenal fans feel deflated at the end of the season for again finishing Premier League runners-up – which they should! – I’d suggest the perfect tonic for them would be to sign Harry Kane.

“A flight of fancy? Perhaps, it depends on how deep the England captain feels his attachment to his former employees, Tottenham Hotspur.

“But professionally it would make sense for all sides. Arsenal would get the prolific goalscorer to help them take the final step and Kane would give himself the best chance of winning a league title in this country as well as surpassing Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s leading marksman.

“Both of which I’d suggest gives him a more meaningful legacy than a Bundesliga winners’ medal, which Bayern Munich achieve nearly every season.

“Certainly, if Kane decided to return to his country next season with a £54million buy-out clause there to be activated, joining Arsenal would be a more sensible decision than returning to Tottenham, who need another £300m spent on players to become realistic challengers, something that is very unlikely to happen under the current ownership.

“While there may be no economic resale value in Kane, becoming champions would open a raft of commercial benefits for Arsenal that would negate that concern.”