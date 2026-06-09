Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to push the boat out for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already been strengthening their squad with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is “100% confirmed”.

Ederson is the first of potentially three midfield signings at Old Trafford, if the budget allows, while left-back and left-winger are also priorities for INEOS.

Man Utd are looking to build on the huge boost they received by qualifying for the Champions League under new permanent head coach, Michael Carrick.

Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Anderson is another player on the Red Devils’ transfer shortlist this summer but they will have to overcome stiff competition from arch-rivals Man City to sign him.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed last week that Man City had a first bid for Anderson turned down by Forest – but transfer expert Romano revealed on Monday that the Citizens are now ‘preparing a new official bid’.

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Romano said on X: ‘Manchester City are preparing a new official bid to be sent soon to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

‘#MCFC confident to get the deal done after leading the race for months, since March.

‘Man United still keen but City ahead & optimistic.’

Without Pep Guardiola at the helm, Man City’s pull this summer may not be as great as in past years, although they did finish one place higher than Man Utd in the Premier League table.

Man Utd ‘think they can beat’ Man City to Anderson signing

And now The Guardian claim that Man Utd ‘think they can beat’ Man City to the signing of Anderson this summer after Forest rejected the Citizens’ opening bid.

Man Utd are ‘optimistic’ they can do a deal for the £100-rated midfielder, who will be playing in the World Cup with Thomas Tuchel’s England side this summer, despite Man City being ‘considered favourites to sign Anderson’, with club executives sure Anderson ‘can be persuaded’.

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The Guardian claims that Ratcliffe, who has been cutting costs since arriving at Old Trafford, is ready to make a big push to sign Anderson this summer.

The report adds: ‘United have already agreed a €40.5m (£35m) deal with Atalanta for Éderson, the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder, who is expected to be paid approximately £70,000 a week at Old Trafford. Anderson’s salary at Forest is considerably higher at about £100,000 a week, and he can expect to receive a 50% increase on this regardless of which Manchester club he joins.

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains intent on trimming costs at United but the club’s co-owner would be prepared to meet Anderson’s wage demands should the former Newcastle United player decide to join United rather than City. Anderson has a contract until June 2029 with Forest but it is widely expected that he will depart this summer.’

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