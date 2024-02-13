Man Utd: Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval over sale as new timeline is revealed

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd is on the verge of completion.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has gained Premier League approval as he looks to push through a deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd, according to reports.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that the Ineos chairman had agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League club in a deal that included investing $300million US dollars (€331million) into their infrastructure.

As well as buying Class B shares held by the Glazer family, the announcement confirmed that Ratcliffe would offer to acquire up to 25 per cent of all Class A shares at a price of 33 US dollars (£26) per share.

Ratcliffe has conducted a series of meetings with club staff and associates in recent days.

He has met leaders of the independent Manchester United Supporters’ Trust and spoken with local leaders, including senior representatives of Trafford Council, and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

He was also among those in attendance at the Munich Air Disaster memorial last week.

READ MORE: Five teams who nearly ruined their seasons with transfer plans, including Man Utd and ‘big value’ player

Ratcliffe is reportedly already planning to lead an overhaul of United’s playing squad, starting with four new players to aid Erik ten Hag’s bid to get Man Utd back to challenging for Premier League titles.

And now Tom Morgan in the Daily Telegraph has claimed that Ratcliffe ‘has received Premier League directors and owners’ test approval’ for his minority stake in Man Utd.

Morgan adds:

‘A deal will be completed within days as the Football Association signs off a final agreement after Ratcliffe extended his purchase offer until the end of this week. ‘United’s Class A shares rose more than six per cent to $21 (£16.57) in post-market trading after the tender offer deadline was extended to Friday from Tuesday. ‘Club filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) overnight confirm the league has privately approved the deal. A Premier League statement confirming the decision is only expected once Ratcliffe completes, however, which is likely next week. ‘The Ratcliffe deal is now all-but-done after an extraordinary saga which saw the Glazers first start exploring a sale in Nov 2022.’

Former Man Utd right-back Gary Neville thinks Ratcliffe can get a few “pretty easy wins” early on at Old Trafford as he looks to help transform the club’s fortunes.

“It’s a big job to be CEO of Man Utd, when you think of all the things he has to go at,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast. “But there are also some pretty easy wins straight away.

“Communication I think is really important, to have that voice that the club haven’t had for the last 10 years. He can form part of a new management structure that can build trust with the fans, us and everybody that watches the club.

“They’ve not had someone who has operated in football for a long time, and that’s really important, but it’s a big task and all eyes are going to be on him.

“He’s obviously had a brilliant, amazing grounding at Man City and Barcelona, two of the most successful clubs of the last 15 years.

“It looks like Man Utd are making more sound decisions and are on the right track and that can only be a positive. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not going to come in and not disrupt things. The disruption has started pretty quickly.”