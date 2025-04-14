Manchester United have reportedly rejected an approach from Real Betis for Antony, where he is currently on loan, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is holding out for another deal.

United let some of their struggling players join other clubs in January. With Jadon Sancho already out on loan from the summer, he was joined in exile by Antony, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia.

The former is having a good time of it away from Old Trafford, with Real Betis, where he has four goals and four assists in 15 games.

His loan deal is only valid until the summer, and Betis have no clause to make that permanent. They do want to extend Antony’s stay at the club, though.

The Mirror reports that they have ‘had an offer’ to extend Antony’s deal by another 12 months ‘rebuffed’ by United. It’s also stated that if they reach the Champions League, they ‘may have the funds to make his move permanent’.

Betis are currently nine points from the final Champions League spot in La Liga.

It seems United are holding out for a fee for Antony, rather than allowing him to head out on another short-term deal. Indeed, the report suggests they want to make £30million from his sale.

But it seems a risk for them to reject Betis’ loan approach, knowing if Antony does continue to star there, it’s more likely that they’ll want to sign him permanently.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Ruben Amorim blamed for picking player fit for ‘Rumbelows against League Two opposition’

👉 Keane has hilariously hypocritical dig at Fernandes over Manchester United ‘soundbites’

👉 Ten Hag ‘will not be absolved’ on ‘Judgement Day’ for ‘inexplicable’ Man Utd decision

If he’s not allowed to head out on loan again, he could become stranded at United, as other clubs might not be willing to take a risk on the £30million transfer.

The winger has only had a couple of months in form, so it’s not guaranteed that he’ll continue that down the line. Whether Betis or any other club will choose to take a punt on him is currently unclear.

But the Red Devils are clearly confident in that happening, so will hope Antony’s form continues so that they can make their desired amount, from Betis or any other club.

READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to hire Mercedes F1 engineer to drive Man Utd data efforts