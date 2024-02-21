Man Utd: Ratcliffe reveals fresh decision will ‘absolutely’ be made over Greenwood future

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the Premier League club will make a fresh decision over Mason Greenwood’s future.

Last summer, Greenwood joined Getafe on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The forward was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023 but his case ended up being discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

It was reported that Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold was open to bringing Greenwood back but decided to U-turn following backlash.

Greenwood’s form for Getafe has caught the eye of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and the Red Devils will probably look to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer, who is out of contract in 2025.

Ratcliffe has a lot of decisions to make now that his minority takeover of Erik ten Hag’s side has been completed.

And he has said he will make a fresh decision regarding Greenwood’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Read more: What Bellingham REALLY called Greenwood finally revealed as Ten Hag ‘wields the axe’ at Man Utd

Asked if a fresh decision will be made, Ratcliffe said (quotes via The Athletic): “Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it.”

Ratcliffe continued: “He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

“He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it.”

Getafe did not agree to pay Man Utd a fee to sign Greenwood on loan but have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Speaking in December, Getafe president Angel Corres revealed the La Liga club are “considering buying” the player.

“We have not talked about price,” he said. “We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester (United).

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them. It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole (of the contract) because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot (in Greenwood). From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester (United) to see if they are happy. The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him.

“He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

Read next: Who will be the next manager of Manchester United?