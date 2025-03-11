Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe reveals that he ‘likes’ it when Amorim tells him to ‘f**k off’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he likes when Ruben Amorim tells him to “f**k off” during their meetings.

The Red Devils are having a miserable season in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after 28 matches.

Amorim has won just five of his 17 Premier League matches in charge after Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal over the weekend.

The Portuguese head coach is struggling to get his players to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics, while a lot of the players aren’t geared up to play in his system.

And Ratcliffe has leapt to Amorim’s defence in an interview on Monday, while he admits he enjoys being told the “f**k off” by the Man Utd boss.

Ratcliffe told The Times: “I think he’s done a great job in the circumstances, frankly, with the squad that he’s had available. The fact he came in mid-season.

“Everybody expects miracles overnight. It’s not the way, not real life in my view. I mean, you saw the performance against Arsenal. It was, I thought, a really impressive performance. They could not have worked harder. They couldn’t have been more committed.

“And if you looked at the names on the bench, there weren’t many you recognised, were there? Half the squad’s missing for Ruben. If you look at the top eight players in terms of salaries in Manchester United, 50 per cent of those are not available to Ruben. You’ve got Mason Mount, you’ve got Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford has gone, and Jadon Sancho (on loan at Chelsea).

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Liverpool v PSG, Tottenham, Disasi, Amorim, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

👉 Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Fact-checking the Man Utd co-owner’s interview bullsh*t

👉 Premier League prize money calculated: Manchester United unfairly high in earnings table

“I really, really like Ruben. He’s a very thoughtful guy. Every time I go to the training ground, I speak to Ruben. I sit down and have a cup of coffee with him and tell him where it’s going wrong, and he tells me to f**k off. I like him.

“You have to give the guy a bit of a break. I mean, give me a hard time, I have no problem with that. But give Ruben a break. I think he’s a good guy, he’s working hard, and I think he’s doing a great job.”

Ratcliffe also laid bare the financial situation at Man Utd. When asked business-wise if it was as tough a task as he has faced, Ratcliffe added: “Yeah, I think it is. Manchester United is a lot more than a business. It’s also a very emotional entity. But if you think about Manchester United as a business, it’s gone off the rails. It’s gone off the rails a long way, really.

“If you look at the numbers, the numbers were fairly scary, really. Because they’d sort of lost control, I think, of where the ship was headed. And the costs had got out of control.

“If you think of it in really simple terms, you’ve got the operating costs, which are all the staff and the fixed costs of running the business. And then you’ve got all the squad costs, player salaries and player purchases.

“In super simple terms, the club has been spending more money than it’s been earning now for the last seven years, and it ends in a very difficult place. And for Manchester United, that place ended at the end of this year, the end of 2025, with the club running out of cash.

“I think it’s the first time we’ve probably said that in public, but that’s the fact of the matter.”

READ NEXT: Premier League signings of the season: Forest, Bournemouth duos make top 10; one ‘Big Six’ player