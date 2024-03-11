Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘decides to fire’ Ten Hag as Red Devils ‘negotiate’ with Premier League boss

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to sack Erik ten Hag and look to replace him with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, according to reports.

Ten Hag had a positive first season at Old Trafford in 2022/23 with the Dutchman leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag to be sacked at Man Utd?

However, this season hasn’t gone to plan with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and struggling to keep pace with the top four in the Premier League.

Man Utd did bounce back from consecutive losses to Fulham and Man City by beating Everton 2-0 at the weekend thanks to a penalty each from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

But Ten Hag’s side were far from convincing again as they conceded 23 shots to the Toffees with Sean Dyche’s side counting themselves unlucky not to leave Old Trafford with at least a point.

Previous reports have claimed that Man Utd are likely to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on Ten Hag’s future but recent poor performances could mean a change.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Ratcliffe ‘has decided to fire’ Ten Hag and ‘may interfere in Barca’s search for a new coach’.

Man Utd are ‘negotiating’ for Brighton boss De Zerbi as the Italian is ‘the name they have in mind’ to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season.

De Zerbi ‘also appears on the agenda of other top-level teams’ and ‘it will be impossible’ for the Seagulls to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

The Brighton manager is Barcelona sporting director Deco’s ‘favorite’ option to replace Xavi at the end of the season but the Red Devils ‘will try to prevent him from ending up at’ the Camp Nou in the summer and instead choose to become Ten Hag’s successor.

Leny Yoro one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leading targets

There could be a number of changes to the Man Utd playing staff in the summer too with Lille’s Leny Yoro understood to be a target for the Red Devils.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has an update on Man Utd’s interest in the teenager, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature.

“For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain. Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans.

“It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.”

