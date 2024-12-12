Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been blasted over their handling of Dan Ashworth’s ‘outrageous’ exit from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ratcliffe has quickly become an unpopular figure at Old Trafford as he’s made several controversial decisions since buying a 27.7% minority stake in the Premier League giants.

The Man Utd co-owner has sanctioned a cost-cutting programme as there have been mass redundancies, Christmas benefits have been scrapped and Sir Alex Ferguson has had his global ambassador role taken away. In another unpopular move, ticket prices at Old Trafford have been hiked.

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe invested around £3m to buy Ashworth out of his Newcastle contract and the sporting director was only in the role for five months before his shock exit was announced last week.

Since Ashworth’s exit was announced, a report has revealed Ratcliffe felt he “lacked” two things and was left ‘infuriated’ by one of the director’s acts.

Despite this, former Everton chairman Keither Wyness has hit out Ratcliffe as Ashworth’s exit “takes the cake” as his worst “schoolboy error”.

“We’ve been pointing out schoolboy errors from Ratcliffe for a while now,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“But this one really does take the cake, it was incredible when I heard that news.

“When I started to think about it, it seems that Ashworth was late to the party – and he’s fallen foul of the chemistry in the inside group.

“His face didn’t seem to fit. Berrada, the CEO, has proven to be tough. There’s an inner circle around Ratcliffe, and unless your face fits – you won’t be there very long.

“They’re making a lot of mistakes, but they’re covering themselves and sticking together. Ashworth didn’t fit into that chemistry within the group, and so he was sacrificed.

“It’s another huge mistake. It’s a waste of money – not only to get him, but to pay him off.”

Earlier this year, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson hit out at Man Utd’s ‘outrageous decision’ to part ways with Ashworth.

“The whole thing is a shambles,” Borson told Football Insider. “What’s happened with Ashworth is only proof of the concerns people have about INEOS.

“I can’t remember one decision they’ve made which has been positive for Man United.

“They’re like the Glazers’ henchmen. The Glazers didn’t want to upset anybody, so they let INEOS take over and they made all the decisions which upset people. They’ve alienated everybody who has had anything to do with the club.

“From supporters groups to senior officials, former players and managers to some of their own staff, as we see with Ashworth.

“They’ve paid out millions of pounds in compensation to people who they appointed – Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth. That’s while they’re sacking members of staff in an attempt to save money.

“It’s bizarre, they keep turning people against them with these outrageous decisions which do nothing to help the club beyond them taking more control of what goes on there.

“The whole thing is a shambles and fans are starting to see it now, because they’re already protesting, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they continue.”