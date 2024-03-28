Man Utd: Ratcliffe sends scouts to Real Madrid with swoop for 13-goal forward set in motion

Manchester United scouts have reportedly been to watch Real Madrid striker Joselu, with the aim of finding out his ‘situation, starting with his price’.

Joselu has played in the Premier League previously, and was largely ineffective. The Spanish striker scored just 10 goals in 68 games for Newcastle and Stoke in the English top flight.

He moved to Alaves after his spell at the former ended, and three good goalscoring seasons were the catalyst for a move to Espanyol, where Joselu bagged 16 La Liga goals in a season, and got himself a loan move to Real Madrid.

According to Relevo, United’s recent scouting mission to Spain involved conversations about Joselu. Indeed, it’s said United ‘met with clubs and agents’ to explore options for the summer, and the striker is one of the names they ‘showed interest in’.

It’s said United ‘wanted to know his situation, starting with his price’.

Joselu’s transfer to Espanyol was free, and that he’s only on loan at Real, it’s hard to gauge how much he’d be worth from recent fees paid for him.

They reportedly have the option to buy the striker for just £1.2million, but given he’s scored 13 goals for the club during his short term there, he might cost more if other clubs are willing to pay more.

That said, if Real want to sign him, they will, as it’s easier for them to do it than any other club given the clause in his current loan.

Even if they do not want him come the end of his loan period, they could sign him for the low fee and attempt to sell him on for more, knowing that the likes of United are interested in him.

Having found his feet in Spain after a tough period in England, the 34-year-old may not want to move back away from his home country, as that looks to be the best place for him to thrive at the moment.

In any case, it’s said he ‘meets the characteristics’ that United want, so they could make a push for him, whether or not they are successful is another matter.

