Man Utd: Ratcliffe sends warning to Amorim as INEOS chief looks to replicate ‘bargain buy’

Ruben Amorim has been warned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe over transfer budgets.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim that there won’t be “a bottomless pit of money” available to him, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday their seventh in 17 matches this term.

That result means they are 13th in the Premier League table with only Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Amorim has hardly improved their fortunes since his arrival with the new Man Utd head coach continuing their inconsistent form with four wins, four losses and one draw in his first nine games in all competitions.

There is hope from the Man Utd fanbase that INEOS and Ratcliffe will support Amorim in the January transfer window as he looks to bring in new players who can adapt to his playing style and philosophy.

And Football Insider insist that Ratcliffe has ‘warned’ Amorim that additions will be limited in the winter transfer window.

The report claims:

‘Ratcliffe has already warned Amorim that United don’t have a bottomless pit of money and with Profit and Sustainability targets on the limit, the Portuguese coach will have to largely work with what he’s got. ‘The January market hasn’t yet been declared off limits, but Amorim knows unless he can make a compelling case it’s likely he’ll have to wait until the summer for his own reinforcements. ‘That’s why the early weeks of his reign have seen Amorim and his coaches working hard on Amad’s development with training ground sources revealing the winger has been the most adaptable to the new methods. ‘At £19 million from Atalanta almost four years ago, 18-year-old Amad wasn’t cheap – but he looks to be coming good after being largely ignored by ten Hag. ‘Amad has shown a clear desire and willingness to learn and implement exactly what Amorim wants. ‘The same can be said of Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte too.’

Ratcliffe has been impressed at how Noussair Mazraoui – who was signed from Bayern Munich in the summer – has taken to life at Man Utd and now the INEOS chief wants more bargains like the Moroccan.

The report adds: