Manchester United’s two ‘options’ regarding Mason Greenwood reportedly ‘boil down to selling him or reintegrating him into the first-team squad’.

After charges relating to attempted rape and assault against Greenwood were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service, it was reported that Man Utd were planning to bring the 22-year-old back into the fold.

But after their leaked plans were the subject of huge criticism, Man Utd pulled the plug on his return and he instead joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

Greenwood has grabbed two goals and three assists in his first ten La Liga appearances and a report from The Athletic has delved into United’s long-term plan for the striker.

Regarding Getafe, they would be open to keeping him beyond this season. They stated: ‘A senior source at the club, speaking anonymously to be able to talk freely, believes that if he continues with his current form, Getafe will discuss with United the options for the future to see if he can continue in Spain. The club are planning to talk to United in April.’

Man Utd’s position is being impacted by the imminent arrival of INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is on the brink of purchasing a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe will take control of sporting matters at Old Trafford once his deal is completed so it is noted that Greenwood will soon become ‘his problem’. The report adds.

‘The easiest thing for INEOS to do would be to continue down the road of Greenwood’s career being away from Old Trafford. Given that United already did a U-turn by deciding his future lay away from Old Trafford, it would be a shock for INEOS to reverse that. ‘The options boil down to selling Greenwood or reintegrating him into the first-team squad. Greenwood’s contract runs up to 2025 with an option to extend for a year. United could extend it to either protect or enhance his value, but even that would likely draw unwanted questions.’

At the end of the report, it is explained that Greenwood is ‘expected’ to ‘seal a permanent move away’ in the summer.