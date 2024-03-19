Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals the Man Utd signing that Erik ten Hag needs the ‘most’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club last month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed the player who he thinks is “most missing” from the current Man Utd squad under Erik ten Hag.

The British billionaire completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club last month with Ratcliffe taking over footballing operations as part of the agreement.

He and INEOS are currently in negotiations with Newcastle in an attempt to agree a compensation fee for their sporting director Dan Ashworth as he looks to give the former Brighton man a big say on transfers.

Ten Hag’s buys since joining the club have been mainly misses, while Man Utd have been heavily criticised over the past decade for numerous big-money transfer failures.

And Ratcliffe has his own ideas about what Man Utd need with the new co-owner insisting a Paul Scholes-type is biggest missing piece at the club.

When asked which Man Utd legend he would put in the current team, Ratcliffe told Geraint Thomas on his Cycling Club podcast: “Paul Scholes I’d bring in. That’s the player that is most missing.

“They are not Roy Keane but they have Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, they are more defensive. They don’t have a Scholes, an [Andres] Iniesta.”

As well as a creative midfielder, Ratcliffe thinks Man Utd are missing a centre-back, he added: “Jaap Stam was a fabulous footballer and United missed him for years.

“He was irreplaceable for a while and even today you can see that is quite a challenging position for United.”

Man Utd youth coach Paul McShane insists that you can already “sense a bit of change” at the club and that the “wheels are in motion” for more alterations.

McShane told the Irish Examiner: “You can sense that something is going on and things are definitely moving. I’ve not had many dealings with them directly but there have been some people coming from above.

“I know Dave Brailsford has been chatting to quite a few people. I think the wheels are in motion for a few changes but how that will look I’m not quite sure but you can definitely sense a bit of a change.”

No Man Utd contract on the table for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is one big-name signing who has struggled to settle since moving from Real Madrid to Old Trafford and Man Utd have not yet offered him a new deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on contract talks, he said on his Here We Go Podcast: “In the last 24 hours, we had some papers about a proposal coming from United maybe with the new structure of a new deal based on appearances, based on titles to win, and these kind of things. What I’m told, is quite clear at the moment.

“From my understanding, Man United have not presented an official proposal to extend the contract of Varane.

“So at the moment there a is really concrete possibility for Varane to leave as free agent at the end of the season, or at the moment, nothing is being negotiated.

“Let’s see what Man United will decide to do. It is close to the end of the season, but as of now, no concrete negotiation and so concrete chance for Varane to leave on a free.”

