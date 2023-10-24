‘What a mess’ – Ratcliffe slammed for ‘borrowing money’ to buy Man Utd in ‘incredible’ investment delay

Richard Keys has hit out at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the delay to his potential investment in Manchester United and insists fans won’t tolerate the Glazers still being part of the club.

The British billionaire made a new offer to buy 25 per cent of the club after it became clear the Glazers are not currently willing to entertain a full sale.

A report recently insisted that the minority investment is the ‘first stage of a full takeover’ and that Ratcliffe ‘will soon oversee player incomings and departures’ once his deal has been ratified.

Ratcliffe reportedly has plans to expand and improve Old Trafford, while he wants ‘to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

All those things will be music to the ears of Man Utd fans but former Sky Sports presenter Keys doesn’t think supporters “will tolerate the Glazers staying firmly in control of the club”.

While Keys has also referenced an article in the Mail on Sunday which claims that Ratcliffe will borrow money from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to fund a deal to buy the Premier League club.

Keys wrote on his blog: “What’s the reason for the takeover delay Sunny Jim? What a mess. Are we convinced that Ratcliffe’s bid for Utd will ever actually happen? Does he really think that Utd fans will tolerate the Glazers staying firmly in control of the club despite his potential investment?

“And I read that he’s actually borrowing money to make it happen – using loans from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan according to Nick Harris in The Mail on Sunday. Incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

Gary Neville recently outlined 16 questions he wanted the Glazers to answer if Ratcliffe’s minority investment in Man Utd is successful.

But former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan thinks Neville “is playing to his gallery to make sure that he’s popular with the United fanbase”.

“The points that Gary is making are just for the gallery,” Jordan told talkSPORT last week.

“They have no substance behind a lot of what’s being said in terms of who the shareholders are, does it dilute… who cares if it dilutes the shareholders on the New York Stock Exchange?

“Ultimately, you need to look at what this is going to mean to the football club rather than ultimately the peripheral noise about who’s got what, when and how.

“The Glazers, and I know it’s an unpalatable statement and I say it regularly and United fans don’t like it, you may own it emotively but these guys own it really.

“So you can huff and you can puff, but you ain’t blowing their house down any time soon and the only thing that’s going to do that is the economic transaction that details that they get what they want.

“I would imagine that Joel and Avram are the ones that have retained their shareholding because they’re the ones that think the £10billion valuation that’s further down the line after the 2026 World Cup in America is achievable.

“They’re more motivated by staying in the business than the other siblings that are probably the ones that have been taken out. The governance issue is a very key component because of the way the voting rights are structured.

“But the bottom line is, if they’re buying the Glazers’ shares, not issuing new shares, the Glazers are pocketing the money. There’s no money going into the football club, so where is the development of this new stadium coming from?

“Where is this ridiculous wish list that Gary is playing to his gallery to make sure that he’s popular with the United fanbase, where is that money coming from? I would imagine an element of debt.”