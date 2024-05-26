Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for ‘very petty’ FA Cup decision that left Man Utd staff ‘furious’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been slammed for his ‘very petty’ FA Cup decision which reportedly left the Manchester United staff ‘furious’.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored the goals to secure the Red Devils a shock 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, as under-fire manager Erik ten Hag won his second trophy in two seasons as United boss.

Ratcliffe denies Man Utd staff FA Cup perks

The whole United staff were given a free ticket by Ratcliffe and Ineos to attend the game but unlike in past seasons – the 2023 final, for example – the staff members weren’t given further perks as a reward for their hard work throughout the season.

Previously they had been given free travel to and from Wembley, a pre-match part, a post-match lunch and hotel accomodation in London, all free of charge, but that wasn’t the case this year as Ratcliffe looks to cut costs at United.

An alleged leaked email from Ratcliffe read: ‘There is still hard work ahead over the coming weeks, but I know everyone at the club is completely focused on delivering the performances and results expected of Manchester United and finding ways to win in whatever role you do.

‘In recognition of your ongoing support this season, we will organise a colleague trip to Wembley for the final on 25 May. This year, the trip will be a little different. We will still provide you with a complimentary ticket to the game. However, we’ll ask you to contribute towards coach travel, and lunch will not be provided.

‘While we appreciate this is a change from previous trips, you will all be aware of the need for us to spend the club’s money effectively, with a focus on performance and outcomes.

‘We hope that this year’s trip balances the opportunity for you to go to Wembley to support our players while also ensuring we can invest as much as possible into the club over the coming months to achieve our goal of returning Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football.’

A ‘very petty’ thing to do

A report claims the United staff were ‘furious’ with Ratcliffe denying them their FA Cup final perks and football finance expert Kieran Maguire says it was a “very petty” thing to do given what else the club spends its money on.

Maguire said: “It seems a very petty thing to do towards the staff. As somebody that has lived in Manchester for 40 years, I’ve got friends who have worked at Old Trafford in a variety of roles and I know how dedicated they are. Getting to Wembley is a collective effort.

“I have no doubt that the Glazers will be flown across at great expense to the club, yet Ratcliffe and his merry men are nickel and diming their way to saving a bit of money.

“They have players earning £300,000 a week so United’s financial challenges are not caused by the staff at the club that have been working their socks off for the past 30 years.

“So I think this will have an impact upon morale and the whole point about being a club is that you are supposed to be united.”