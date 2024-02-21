Man Utd owner Ratcliffe slams ‘absurd’ Ashworth demands in message for Newcastle to ‘grow up’

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said the idea of gardening leave is “a bit silly” with Dan Ashworth eyeing “the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world”.

Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the Premier League club has been completed and he is looking to bring in Ashworth as his new transfer guru.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion director is currently at Newcastle United, who are reluctant to let him leave unless the Red Devils pay a £20million compensation package.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ratcliffe was high in praise of Ashworth and does not blame him for wanting to swap St James’ Park for Old Trafford.

“Dan Ashworth is clearly one of top sporting directors in the world,” he told The Athletic. “I have no doubt he is a very capable person.

“He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

“It would be different at [Manchester] City because you’re maintaining a level. Here it’s a significant rebuilding job. He would be a very good addition. He needs to decide if he is going to make that jump.

“We have had words with Newcastle who would be disappointed. They have done really well since their new ownership. I understand why they would be disappointed but then you can’t criticise Dan because it’s a transient industry.

“You can understand why Dan would be interested because it’s the ultimate challenge. We’ll have to see how it unfolds.”

Ratcliffe was asked about the potential £20m compensation package for Ashworth.

The 71-year-old compared negotiations with Manchester City for Omar Berrada, hinting that Newcastle have been more difficult to deal with.

“A bit silly, personally,” Ratcliffe said on paying such a big fee for a sporting director. “I won’t get dragged into that.

“What I do think is completely absurd is suggesting a man who is really good at his job sits in his garden for one and a half years.

“We had a very grown-up conversation with City about Omar Berrada. When things got done we sorted it out very amicably. They could see why he wanted to take that challenge.

“You look at Pep [Guardiola] and when he’s done with one of his footballers he doesn’t want them to sit in the garden for one and a half years. He doesn’t do that. That’s not the way the UK works or the law works.”

Ratcliffe is in charge of everything football-related at Old Trafford after completing his 25 per cent takeover and is eager to improve Man Utd’s recruitment.

“Recruitment in the modern game is critical,” he said. “Manchester United have clearly spent a lot of money but they haven’t done as well as some other clubs.

“So when I was talking about being best in class in all aspects of football, recruitment is clearly top of the list.

“We have to ensure that the right people end up in the right positions at Man United. Every person in management must be world class.

“We need to create positive, supportive, friendly, quality environment. This culture was lacking before.”

