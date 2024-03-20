Man Utd: Ratcliffe, Southgate to clash on ‘one major issue’ as INEOS warned over player ‘mutiny’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Gareth Southgate could clash on ‘one major issue’ amid reports the England manager could take over from Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Ten Hag had a promising first campaign at Old Trafford with the Dutchman leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Southgate and Ratcliffe to clash over major issue?

But it hasn’t gone to plan this season with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and crashing out of Europe altogether, while they are sixth in the Premier League and struggling for consistency.

That has put Ten Hag under pressure with British billionaire Ratcliffe now in charge of the football operation at Old Trafford after recently completing a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club.

Man Utd have given Ten Hag some hope of keeping his job as his side beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup on Sunday to move into the semi-finals with winning silverware this season still a possibility for the Dutchman.

But there have been reports that Ratcliffe is looking to change manager at the end of the season with a claim made yesterday that England boss Southgate is the new Man Utd co-owner’s ‘number one choice’ to replace Ten Hag.

The report insisted that Ratcliffe is ‘growing increasingly confident of being able to lure’ Southgate to Man Utd after he has completed his Euro 2024 duties for the Three Lions.

But now the Daily Express point to ‘one major issue’ which could derail any attempts by Man Utd to appoint Southgate in the summer with Harry Maguire a possible point of contention.

Ratcliffe is ‘keen to sell the defender’ in the summer as he looks to raise funds to rebuild the current squad but Maguire has always been a ‘favourite of Southgate’s’ in the England setup.

Southgate has previously defended Maguire over the “ridiculous treatment” of the centre-back with fans of Man Utd, England and other clubs tearing into him over poor performances.

Southgate has always been a huge fan of Maguire

After Maguire was booed by fans last year, Southgate said: “It is a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly.

“But it is a joke. I have never known a player to be treated the way he is, not from the Scottish fans by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is, they have created something that is beyond anything I have ever seen.”

On reports Southgate could take over from Ten Hag at Man Utd in the summer, talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein had a strong opinion, he said: “Absolute garbage… let me tell you now, Erik ten Hag will be there next season, 100 per cent. There’s no way.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe, if you’re listening now, you will have a mutiny on your hands. Sir Jim, I know you listen to talkSPORT, it’ll be the worst thing you ever do. I don’t care that he’s England manager, I don’t care. I will change my team… Old Trafford will be empty.”

