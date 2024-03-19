Man Utd players back ‘confident’ Ratcliffe to land ‘number one choice’ after deciding to ‘fire’ Ten Hag

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Gareth Southgate his ‘number one choice’ to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer, according to reports.

The Dutchman had a positive first season in charge of the Red Devils with Ten Hag leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Is Erik ten Hag facing the sack this summer?

But this season has been a different story with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and struggling for consistency in sixth in the Premier League.

That has seen pressure grow again on Ten Hag’s job with Ratcliffe – who completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club last month – keeping an eye on his progress this season.

Ten Hag did help his cause on Sunday by guiding Man Utd to a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final clash as they came from behind twice to move into the semi-finals.

There have been reports insisting that Ratcliffe has ‘decided to fire’ Ten Hag in the summer with same publication claiming Man were ‘negotiating’ to bring in Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

And now the Daily Star insists that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe is ‘growing increasingly confident of being able to lure England boss Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag this summer’.

The British billionaire has made Southgate his ‘number one choice’ to replace Ten Hag with the England boss’ contract running out in December.

After Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford consulted ‘some of United’s former greats’ the ‘overwhelming choice was Southgate’ and now the Man Utd hierarchy ‘would like a decision from him sooner rather than later, so he can plan for next season and beyond’.

Southgate, who ‘has the backing of some of United’s current players’ and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth, has so far ‘refused to discuss his future until after Euro 2024 in Germany’.

Jadon Sancho doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia

Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is one of the players Ratcliffe could look to sell this summer in order to raise funds for a recruitment drive with former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs explaing the England international’s current situation.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There’s no doubt Jadon Sancho is loving life back at Dortmund, but a permanent move has its complications.

“Dortmund need to be able to compensate Manchester United and afford Sancho’s wages. And it’s a big outlay to sign him and Ian Maatsen, who the German club also wish to secure.

“Manchester United want at least £50m for Sancho. This was the number they quoted to Saudi clubs last summer prior to Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over sporting control.

“That proposed fee may have even risen closer to £60m given Sancho is now playing regularly and there may be other clubs circling this summer.

“Sancho doesn’t want to go to Saudi but that’s unlikely to stop dealmakers trying again, and this may give Manchester United a bit of leverage.

“Al-Ettifaq made a loan enquiry last summer, and Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli will consider an approach if they get encouragement from the player side. But Sancho has to date dismissed Saudi approaches. He ideally wants to stay at Dortmund.

“Dortmund are hoping for a bargain deal, which feels a bit hopeful. Their starting point is only around £30m, and that’s not going to be accepted.

“There are a lot of moving parts. It’s probably fair to say if Erik ten Hag stays, Sancho will almost certainly be sold – at least unless he apologises to the Manchester United boss. But if Ten Hag was to leave this summer, Sancho would consider a return. He has no issue with Manchester United as a club, but the feeling for many months is that there is no way forward for him at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

“Some reports suggest a solution might be for Manchester United to swap Sancho for Donyell Malen with both players valued at similar numbers. It’s a neat narrative, and Malen is in good form of late, but I am still told Manchester United want cash for Sancho. This will allow them to move more freely in the market and ease any FFP or profit and sustainability concerns.”