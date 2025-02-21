Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd board think the club is ‘heading in the right direction’ and believe they made the ‘right hire’ in Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have had a rocky start to their time as co-owners of the Red Devils after completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club a year ago.

The British billionaire has committed to mass redundancies and cost-cutting exercises at Man Utd in an effort to get the finances at Old Trafford on a stable footing, while angering fans over potential price rises.

They spent a lot of money sacking Erik ten Hag in October and replacing the Dutchman with Portuguese head coach Amorim in November.

And their decision has so far failed to pay off with results and performances worse under Amorim than under Ten Hag’s last few months as Man Utd boss.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 13 matches to play and at serious risk of having no European football at Old Trafford next season.

Amorim has brought a whole new philosophy and style of play to Man Utd and now the Red Devils hierarchy will back the Portuguese coach in the summer with a squad ‘overhaul’.

A report in the Daily Mail claims:

‘Ratcliffe aims to free up cash for football, with the hope of overhauling the squad this summer. Ruben Amorim has had a difficult start but the club still believe they have made the right hire ‘Technical director Jason Wilcox, centre, and chief executive Omar Berrada, right, have generated similar feelings, with the former a key link between the squad and executives. ‘While compliance with financial rules continues to bite, the hope is that the summer window will see the new manager take major steps towards overhauling his squad. ‘It has been a difficult start in terms of results for Ruben Amorim, but he has impressed in most other areas. The steadfast view is that, this time, they have made the right hire. ‘There are similar feelings towards Berrada and Jason Wilcox, who came in as technical director. Wilcox is seen as a link between the playing squad and the powers that be. A person who has quickly gained the trust of all sides.

MORE FROM MAN UTD ON F365…

👉 Ten crazy Sir Jim Ratcliffe decisions exposed in *that* Manchester United report

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Liverpool, Chelsea, Amorim, Wood, Sheff Utd v Leeds, Bayern Munich

👉 Plotting the paths of Man Utd and Spurs to Europa League final