New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has strengthened the Red Devils position over Mason Greenwood ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Greenwood to join La Liga side Getafe on loan until the end of the season as he looked to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry before the club eventually announced in August that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

But Ratcliffe has again thrown doubt over whether Greenwood will be allowed to continue at Man Utd or not as the new stakeholder refused to rule anything out.

In an interview with BBC Sport earlier this week, Ratcliffe said: “It’s a fresh decision. What we need to do when we have issues like that is understand real affects, not the hype. Then, we need to make a fair decision in the light of the club’s values. That’s what we need to do and that’s how we will deal with it.

“We need to look at facts. Judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are. Then we come out of that with a decision. It is not appropriate for me to comment on Mason Greenwood.”

Despite some possible raised eyebrows at Ratcliffe’s comments, transfer insider Graeme Bailey insists Man Utd are “pleased” at the INEOS founder’s remarks as it “strengthens their hand for a higher fee”.

Bailey told United In Focus: “From a transfer business standpoint, Manchester United are pleased with Ratcliffe’s comments, it puts them in great negotiating position.

“Barcelona and Atletico thought they could low ball them, as they thought Manchester United didn’t want him back now.

“Now United are positioning themselves to suggest ‘we will take him back’, which strengthens their hand for a higher fee.”

Getafe are hoping to retain Greenwood for another season once his loan deal expires in the summer with the Spanish club’s president Angel Torres insisting the Man Utd loanee is desperate to continue.

“There was a lot of movement, we had to study it. We found out what had happened. He’s doing well, he’s calm. He’s very comfortable. He’s crazy about staying another year,” Torres said on El Partidazo de Cope.

On Greenwood’s future, Torres added: “It’s a matter that they have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to say it. In Spain he has a market but they have money. Barça’s way of playing is going well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me.”