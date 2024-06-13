Man Utd: Ratcliffe target ‘will be paid’ £8m salary as club ‘hold out for £70m’ with ‘personal terms agreed’

According to reports, Manchester United have been given a ‘huge boost’ in their pursuit of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after ‘agreeing personal terms with the player’s representatives’.

Branthwaite is one of the Red Devils’ top targets this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to bring him to the club.

Everton reportedly value the 21-year-old at £70million and are open to selling as they look to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

Reports suggest that Ratcliffe will splash the cash on Branthwaite, though Manchester United‘s spending will also be restricted due to the top flight’s financial rules.

Sales will help Erik ten Hag’s side in that aspect with Jadon Sancho and Casemiro expected to leave this summer, while Antony’s future is up in the air.

Marcus Rashford is another Man Utd player being linked with a summer exit. Then again, he is every year.

Branthwaite would be an excellent addition to Ten Hag’s defence and the sort of player Ratcliffe is eager to bring to Old Trafford.

It was reported earlier this month that the club’s new shareholder has set ‘five strict new rules’ – one of which is not signing players over the age of 25.

At 21 years old, English, and Premier League proven, Branthwaite fits the bill and for the £70m Everton want, would walk straight into the Man Utd back four.

Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Jarrad Branthwaite

And with Man Utd preparing their opening bid, it has been reported by The Times that they have ‘agreed personal terms with Branthwaite’s representatives’.

This is viewed as ‘a significant step forward’ and a ‘huge boost’ to Ten Hag and Ratcliffe’s summer plans, though Branthwaite ‘will be paid between £150,000 and £160,000 a week’ – which equates to an annual salary of £8.32m.

There is no agreement over a fee between the two Premier League clubs as Everton ‘hold out for about £70m’.

The Toffees’ steep valuation comes down to the fact the youngster is ‘a two-footed, left-sided, English centre half’. The fact he is very tall is also an aspect.

Man Utd played Casemiro in centre-back towards the end of last season due to an injury crisis in defence.

If a move for Branthwaite falls through, the Red Devils could accelerate their pursuit of Lille’s Leny Yoro.

David Ornstein reported on Thursday that Man Utd and Liverpool are ‘actively pursuing’ the 18-year-old, though both clubs ‘accept’ that he will likely end up at Real Madrid.

