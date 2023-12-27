Man Utd: Ratcliffe has Ten Hag ‘sack agreement’ in place after win over Aston Villa

Man Utd are unable to sack Erik ten Hag without Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s approval while his agreement to buy a stake in the club awaits ratification, according to reports.

Ten Hag may have feared for his job at half-time in their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford with goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker putting Unai Emery’s side into a 2-0 lead at the interval.

But Man Utd came flying out the traps in the second half with brace from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal sealing all three points in a 3-2 win.

The victory moved them up to sixth position in the Premier League table and has given Ten Hag a bit of relief from speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Their exit from the Champions League and League Cup, couple with their poor form in the Premier League, had seen rumours that incoming investor Ratcliffe could think about making a change.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that British billionaire Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazer family with the club now waiting for the Premier League to sign off the deal.

When asked about working with Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, Ten Hag replied: “We are looking forward, I think it’s positive for the club that they are in the stepping in.

“They have a lot of experience in sport on the highest level, F1, the cycling team (INEOS Grenadiers), other football clubs, so it can only help and support us to get our targets.

“So we are looking forward. They want to work with us and we want to work with them.”

It will now take an estimated six to eight weeks for the Premier League to approve Ratcliffe’s investment but in the meantime The Telegraph claims that Man Utd ‘could not sack Erik ten Hag or make a significant signing without consulting Ineos’.

James Ducker in The Telegraph wrote: