Man Utd: Ratcliffe told to ‘re-sign’ player ousted by Ten Hag, buy trio to ‘complete ideal front three’

Dwight Yorke has picked out three signings that Sir Jim Ratcliffe should make to “complete his ideal” Manchester United front three.

It was confirmed on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe has completed his deal to purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd for around £1.25bn. The British billionaire is now just waiting for his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League.

Ratcliffe will not become United’s new majority stakeholder straight away as he initially intended but he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is formalised.

The INEOS chief has a huge job on his hands at Man Utd as they are currently enduring a difficult season under Erik ten Hag, who is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

A major squad overhaul is likely required at the Premier League giants and Yorke has picked out Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sane and Son Heung-Min as three signings Ratcliffe should make when he takes control of the club.

“If I were in charge of Man United and had to sign three players, then I’d pick Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sane, and Son Heung-Min,” Yorke said in an interview with Footy Accumulators.

“I feel United are OK defensively, but they lack options in midfield. I wouldn’t say the club needs a clearout, but they need at least six new players to freshen up the whole team. Too many players have been there for too long!

“I think Leroy Sane would give United plenty of options on the right and he’d complement Rashford well. Victor Osimhen would inject firepower and goals, and he’d complete my ideal front three.

“Midfield options are needed, but I’m struggling to think of any stand-out names. I feel like Man United have lost their identity in this department over the last 18 months, and I worry about how fragile they look there. I find myself second-guessing the team before each game!”

OPINION: Man Utd target Hjulmand is the anti-Casemiro in a Ratcliffe era of unknowns coming good

With Man Utd without Andre Onana while he is with Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations and David De Gea still without a club, Yorke also thinks his former club should re-sign the Spain international.

“I think re-signing David de Gea would be a really smart move,” Yorke added.

“I don’t think it will happen though as it would rub salt in the wounds of the manager who let him go. My question is what is the point of having a number two at the club?

“They’ve done it with Dean Henderson and there’s a reason why there’s a number two at the club. You’ve got to give these guys an opportunity to trust them. They’re training every day and trying to be elite, first-team goalkeepers so I’m not sure why they allowed Dean Henderson to go away.”

De Gea has been linked with several Saudi Pro League and European clubs over the past few months but he is still without a club after departing Man Utd in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.