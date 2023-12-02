Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s ‘top’ manager target ‘expected to agree new deal’ after Ten Hag sack ‘reveal’

According to reports, Manchester United-linked Roberto De Zerbi is ‘expected’ to commit his future to Brighton and Hove Albion.

De Zerbi was given the difficult task of replacing Graham Potter in September 2022 but the 44-year-old has worked wonders at the AMEX Stadium.

The highly-rated Italian has managed to take Brighton to a whole new level as they finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Eighth-placed Brighton ended their winless Premier League run with their 3-2 victory over Nottm Forest last week and they have booked their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Over at Man Utd, Erik ten Hag is suffering from second-season syndrome after he helped them finish third in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup in 2022/23.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and they are at serious risk of being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage. Their form in the Premier League has picked up of late but they face Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool before Christmas.

Their upcoming run of fixtures could be pivotal for Ten Hag, who is currently the joint-second favourite in the Premier League sack race.

Big changes are in the process of being made at Man Utd as INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

The Brit will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is finalised and it has been reported by Football Insider that ‘United have made De Zerbi a top target with incoming owner Ratcliffe planning to sack Ten Hag and make him his successor’.

OPINION: Ratcliffe repeating first Solskjaer mistake with ‘Buy British’ transfer policy Man City would laugh at

A fresh update from Football Insider has provided an update on this ‘Man Utd source reveal’ with De Zerbi ‘expected to agree’ a new Brighton contract. The report explains.