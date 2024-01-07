Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay are all linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces a tough job when he attempts to get Casemiro off the Man Utd wage bill over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a number of poor decisions in the transfer market over the past decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

And supporters are hoping they can make better recruitment choices with British billionaire Ratcliffe taking over football operations when his deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd is ratified by the Premier League.

Man Utd announced on Christmas Eve that an agreement had been reached with Ratcliffe and INEOS with rumours it could take up to eight weeks for the investment to be approved.

That means that Ratcliffe is unlikely to be able to boost the Red Devils’ funds to make January transfers but it’s likely that he will have a big influence over any potential incomings or outgoings.

A report earlier this week insisted that Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to shave £30m off the wage bill in the winter transfer market as he looks to clear out deadweight or overpaid players.

One player he is desperate to find a new club for is Casemiro but The Sun claims Man Utd ‘are facing a nightmare trying to move on’ the Brazil international.

It is understood that Ratcliffe and the ‘new regime want to sort a deal for Casemiro to help trim the Red Devils’ wage bill’ with the former Real Madrid midfielder on a £350,000-a-week salary.

Casemiro has been injured for a large chunk of this season after being an influential player in Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford and the 31-year-old ‘would be owed around £30m’ with two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also being linked with moves away from Man Utd with Spanish publication Nacional insisting the Red Devils are planning to ‘get rid of several players who are not contributing anything to the team’.

Wan-Bissaka and McTominay ‘have been offered’ to Barcelona and the La Liga side ‘believe’ Wan Bissaka ‘would be a reliable replacement for Joao Cancelo’.

Xavi also apparently sees McTominay as an ‘unexpected but necessary signing’ for Barcelona and ‘could even arrive through a loan with an option to buy’.